By Liana B. Baker
March 9 Verisk Analytics Inc has agreed
to acquire British energy data firm Wood Mackenzie for more than
1.85 billion pounds ($2.79 billion), according to a source
familiar with the matter.
Wood Mackenzie, a private research consultancy owned by
buyout firm Hellman & Friedman LLC, is focused on gathering
and analyzing data about the energy industry, and will expand
Jersey City, New Jersey-based Verisk's offerings. Verisk is
known primarily for providing risk assessment data to the
insurance industry.
The deal could be announced as early as Tuesday, the source
said, not wanting to be named because the agreement has not been
officially announced.
Representatives for Wood Mackenzie, Verisk and Hellman &
Friedman could not immediately be reached for comment.
Hellman & Friedman bought Edinburgh, Scotland-based Wood
Mackenzie in 2012. Founded in 1844, Wood Mackenzie has nearly
800 global energy clients and competes with energy market data
provider IHS.
Sky News' Mark Kleinman reported on the sale of Wood
Mackenzie to Verisk earlier on Monday.
