MELBOURNE Aug 20 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
has recommended building a floating liquefied natural
gas plant to develop the Browse gas fields off Western
Australia, in a speedy decision calling for the use of its
partner Royal Dutch Shell Plc's technology.
The project, which would be Woodside's biggest LNG
development yet, has been long delayed as authorities initially
demanded the company study a $45 billion plan to develop a plant
at a controversial onshore site. That plan that was scrapped in
April as too expensive.
The company said at the time that it would take at least two
years to sign off on an alternative plan. Tuesday's announcement
gets the ball rolling sooner than expected, which could speed up
a final sign-off on a new development plan.
Chief Executive Peter Coleman said that following a review
of alternatives, including a pipeline to the North West Shelf
LNG facilities and another onshore option, the company had
decided to recommend floating LNG to its partners.
"Through this review, a compelling case has emerged for
floating LNG as the best option for early commercialisation of
the world-class Browse resource," Coleman said.
Woodside owns a 31 percent stake in Browse, alongside
partners Shell, BP Plc, PetroChina, Mitsui &
Co and Mitsubishi Corp.
The Western Australian government has strongly opposed a
floating LNG plant, on the view that an offshore plant would
create fewer jobs and reap much smaller benefits for the local
economy.
But major oil and gas companies looking at investing
billions in LNG plant expansions in Australia have warned that
potential projects have become uncompetitive due to soaring
costs compared to options in other regions, like East Africa.