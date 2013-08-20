MELBOURNE Aug 20 Woodside Petroleum Ltd has recommended building a floating liquefied natural gas plant to develop the Browse gas fields off Western Australia, in a speedy decision calling for the use of its partner Royal Dutch Shell Plc's technology.

The project, which would be Woodside's biggest LNG development yet, has been long delayed as authorities initially demanded the company study a $45 billion plan to develop a plant at a controversial onshore site. That plan that was scrapped in April as too expensive.

The company said at the time that it would take at least two years to sign off on an alternative plan. Tuesday's announcement gets the ball rolling sooner than expected, which could speed up a final sign-off on a new development plan.

Chief Executive Peter Coleman said that following a review of alternatives, including a pipeline to the North West Shelf LNG facilities and another onshore option, the company had decided to recommend floating LNG to its partners.

"Through this review, a compelling case has emerged for floating LNG as the best option for early commercialisation of the world-class Browse resource," Coleman said.

Woodside owns a 31 percent stake in Browse, alongside partners Shell, BP Plc, PetroChina, Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp.

The Western Australian government has strongly opposed a floating LNG plant, on the view that an offshore plant would create fewer jobs and reap much smaller benefits for the local economy.

But major oil and gas companies looking at investing billions in LNG plant expansions in Australia have warned that potential projects have become uncompetitive due to soaring costs compared to options in other regions, like East Africa.