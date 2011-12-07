PERTH Dec 7 Woodside Petroleum's Browse liquefied natural gas project will not be delayed by a court ruling in Western Australia that the state's attempts to acquire land for the project were illegal, the company said.

"The provision of the land for the Browse LNG Precinct is a matter for the state," Woodside said in an emailed statement.

"We do not believe that this result will impact on our work program and our activities are continuing on site as scheduled."

The court's decision, which is related to Aboriginal land rights, did not prevent the state from taking further actions to acquire the land.

Woodside has not released a project cost estimate, but media reports put the cost of the 12 million tonne per annum lNG export project at around A$30 ($30.65) billion.

Woodside has consistently said it will move forward with its preferred location for the project's natural gas processing hub at James Price Point off the coast of northwest Australia despite opposition from its joint venture partners and the local community.

Analysts have said Woodside's target to reach a final investment decision on the Browse project by mid-2012 will likely slip to the end of 2012 or into 2013 and that the company may be forced to relocate the project. ($1 = 0.9787 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)