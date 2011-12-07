PERTH Dec 7 Woodside Petroleum's
Browse liquefied natural gas project will not be delayed by a
court ruling in Western Australia that the state's attempts to
acquire land for the project were illegal, the company said.
"The provision of the land for the Browse LNG Precinct is a
matter for the state," Woodside said in an emailed statement.
"We do not believe that this result will impact on our work
program and our activities are continuing on site as scheduled."
The court's decision, which is related to Aboriginal land
rights, did not prevent the state from taking further actions to
acquire the land.
Woodside has not released a project cost estimate, but media
reports put the cost of the 12 million tonne per annum lNG
export project at around A$30 ($30.65) billion.
Woodside has consistently said it will move forward with its
preferred location for the project's natural gas processing hub
at James Price Point off the coast of northwest Australia
despite opposition from its joint venture partners and the local
community.
Analysts have said Woodside's target to reach a final
investment decision on the Browse project by mid-2012 will
likely slip to the end of 2012 or into 2013 and that the company
may be forced to relocate the project.
($1 = 0.9787 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)