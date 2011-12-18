* Browse partners plan to seek lease extension

MELBOURNE, Dec 19 Australia's Woodside Petroleum warned on Monday it may need to delay a final investment decision on the huge Browse liquefied natural gas project by nearly a year to the first half of 2013, as analysts had expected.

It said the Browse Basin partners plan to seek an extension to lease terms, which currently require them to make a final investment decision by mid-2012.

"Woodside believes an extension into the first half of 2013 may be required," the company said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

Woodside has not released a project cost estimate, but media reports put the cost of the 12 million tonnes-a-year LNG export project at around A$30 billion ($30 billion).

Woodside owns 50 percent of Browse, which is estimated to hold about 13.3 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas. Its partners are BP, Chevron, BHP Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell.

The Australian company said the joint venture needed more time to evaluate engineering and design work and the results of the tender processes for the project's major contracts.

Australian resources minister Martin Ferguson indicated last week he would be willing to consider an extension to the retention lease, while adding that he was sure the project was commercial.

The project partners have yet to agree on where to process gas from the project.

Woodside has been pushing to build a plant at James Price Point on the coast of northwest Australia, despite local opposition, while its partners want to process the gas at the existing North West Shelf plant further south.

Sending the gas to the existing plant would mean Woodside and its partners would have to wait for some years until the North West Shelf depletes its gas reserves and can process the Browse gas for export.

However, the Australian government is eager to see Browse developed as soon as possible.

($1 = 1.0010 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)