* Browse partners plan to seek lease extension
* Partners need time to evaluate contract tenders, design
* Government not ruling out lease extension
MELBOURNE, Dec 19 Australia's Woodside
Petroleum warned on Monday it may need to delay a final
investment decision on the huge Browse liquefied natural gas
project by nearly a year to the first half of 2013, as analysts
had expected.
It said the Browse Basin partners plan to seek an extension
to lease terms, which currently require them to make a final
investment decision by mid-2012.
"Woodside believes an extension into the first half of 2013
may be required," the company said in a statement to the
Australian stock exchange.
Woodside has not released a project cost estimate, but media
reports put the cost of the 12 million tonnes-a-year LNG export
project at around A$30 billion ($30 billion).
Woodside owns 50 percent of Browse, which is estimated to
hold about 13.3 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas. Its partners
are BP, Chevron, BHP Billiton and
Royal Dutch Shell.
The Australian company said the joint venture needed more
time to evaluate engineering and design work and the results of
the tender processes for the project's major contracts.
Australian resources minister Martin Ferguson indicated last
week he would be willing to consider an extension to the
retention lease, while adding that he was sure the project was
commercial.
The project partners have yet to agree on where to process
gas from the project.
Woodside has been pushing to build a plant at James Price
Point on the coast of northwest Australia, despite local
opposition, while its partners want to process the gas at the
existing North West Shelf plant further south.
Sending the gas to the existing plant would mean Woodside
and its partners would have to wait for some years until the
North West Shelf depletes its gas reserves and can process the
Browse gas for export.
However, the Australian government is eager to see Browse
developed as soon as possible.
($1 = 1.0010 Australian dollars)
