PERTH Feb 22 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday it has seen strong interest from parties interested in buying a stake in its Browse LNG project on the northwest coast of Australia.

Woodside's chief executive Peter Coleman said the company was interested in selling a stake in the project, but would not specify how much of its equity in the project it would like to sell.

Coleman expressed a preference for an equity sale that included an LNG off-take agreement.

"Any potential equity selldown that came with an off-take agreement would be seen favourably," Coleman said. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)