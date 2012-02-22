PERTH Feb 22 Australia's Woodside
Petroleum said on Wednesday it has seen strong interest
from parties interested in buying a stake in its Browse LNG
project on the northwest coast of Australia.
Woodside's chief executive Peter Coleman said the company
was interested in selling a stake in the project, but would not
specify how much of its equity in the project it would like to
sell.
Coleman expressed a preference for an equity sale that
included an LNG off-take agreement.
"Any potential equity selldown that came with an off-take
agreement would be seen favourably," Coleman said.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)