MELBOURNE Dec 19 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Monday it may need to delay a final investment decision on the Browse liquefied natural gas project by nearly a year to the first half of 2013.

It said the Browse Basin partners plan to seek an extension to lease terms, which currently require them to make a final investment decision by mid-2012.

Woodside owns 50 percent of Browse, which is estimated to hold about 13.3 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas. Its partners are BP, Chevron, BHP Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell. (Reporting by Sonali Paul)