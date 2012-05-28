GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
MELBOURNE May 28 Woodside Petroleum, Australia's largest oil and gas company, would consider returning capital to shareholders if its growth projects are delayed or do not go ahead, the company's chief financial officer said on Monday.
"To the extent growth is delayed or our investment criteria is not met, we will be in a position to return cash generated by the business to shareholders," CFO Lawrie Tremain told investors at a briefing.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.