MELBOURNE May 28 Woodside Petroleum, Australia's largest oil and gas company, would consider returning capital to shareholders if its growth projects are delayed or do not go ahead, the company's chief financial officer said on Monday.

"To the extent growth is delayed or our investment criteria is not met, we will be in a position to return cash generated by the business to shareholders," CFO Lawrie Tremain told investors at a briefing.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)