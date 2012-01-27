TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
Jan 27 Australia's Wooside Petroleum said on Friday it had shut additional oil production at its Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert and Hermes oil fields off northwestern Australia in response to Tropical Cyclone Iggy.
Tropical Cyclone Iggy is expected to strengthen as it moves towards Australia's northwest coast on Friday.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Woodside said it had shut oil production at its Vincent oil field. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.