Jan 27 Australia's Wooside Petroleum said on Friday it had shut additional oil production at its Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert and Hermes oil fields off northwestern Australia in response to Tropical Cyclone Iggy.

Tropical Cyclone Iggy is expected to strengthen as it moves towards Australia's northwest coast on Friday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Woodside said it had shut oil production at its Vincent oil field. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)