(Corrects denomination in paragraph 4 to US dollars, not A$)
MELBOURNE Aug 17 Woodside Petroleum ,
Australia's biggest oil and gas company, reported a 3.6 percent
rise in first-half underlying profit, beating analysts'
forecasts as it was buoyed by higher oil prices.
The company stuck to its trimmed forecast for full year
production of 62-64 million barrels of oil equivalent and
reaffirmed it expected its flagship Pluto LNG project to start
producing in March 2012.
Woodside in June reported a near $1 billion cost blowout on
the Pluto project to A$14.9 billion and pushed out its start-up
to March 2012 due to a design fault and weather-related delays.
Underlying profit rose to $842 million for the six months to
June from $813 million a year earlier, compared with a broker
consensus of $761 million.
Woodside shares have fallen 9.9 percent this year, in line
with the broader market.
($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)