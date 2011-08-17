(Corrects denomination in paragraph 4 to US dollars, not A$)

MELBOURNE Aug 17 Woodside Petroleum , Australia's biggest oil and gas company, reported a 3.6 percent rise in first-half underlying profit, beating analysts' forecasts as it was buoyed by higher oil prices.

The company stuck to its trimmed forecast for full year production of 62-64 million barrels of oil equivalent and reaffirmed it expected its flagship Pluto LNG project to start producing in March 2012.

Woodside in June reported a near $1 billion cost blowout on the Pluto project to A$14.9 billion and pushed out its start-up to March 2012 due to a design fault and weather-related delays.

Underlying profit rose to $842 million for the six months to June from $813 million a year earlier, compared with a broker consensus of $761 million.

Woodside shares have fallen 9.9 percent this year, in line with the broader market. ($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)