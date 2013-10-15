DAEGU South Korea Oct 15 Woodside Petroleum
could build three floating liquefied natural gas (LNG)
plants for its Browse project, the chief executive of
Australia's biggest oil and gas firm said on Tuesday.
The firm, which plans to make a final investment decision
on the project in 2015, scrapped a $45 billion onshore proposal
for Browse this year and opted for cheaper floating LNG plants.
"The next big signal for the marketplace is when the project
enters front end engineering and design which we hope will be in
the middle of next year," CEO Peter Coleman told Reuters.
"The basis is three floating vessels for Browse. That will
be firmed up as we finalise the basis of our design."
With $190 billion worth of LNG projects underway, Australia
is set to become the world's largest LNG exporter by the end of
the decade, but more than half of the seven LNG plants currently
under construction have suffered large cost blowouts.
According to analyst estimates, choosing to use floating LNG
technology would mean a cost savings of 20 percent.
Woodside has already signed on Shell, a joint
venture partner and considered to be the global front-runner in
floating LNG technology, to develop the Browse gas fields. Other
joint venture partners include BP Plc, PetroChina
, Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp.
The Australian company also plans to take part in the next
bidding round for offshore exploration blocks in Myanmar where
Woodside's expertise lies, Coleman said, in addition to the two
blocks that the company participated through joint ventures.
"We are running seismic tests and hope to drill a well
either next year or 2015," Coleman said.