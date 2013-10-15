(Repeats story first published late Tuesday; no change to text)
* CEO says LNG project costs in Australia remain high
* Targets final investment decision on Browse in 2015
* Seeks more exploration blocks in offshore Myanmar
* Awaits Israel court decision on LNG exports
By Florence Tan
DAEGU, South Korea Oct 15 Woodside Petroleum
said on Tuesday it could build three floating liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plants for its Browse project, as the firm
banks on what it expects to be a cheaper technology to contain
booming Australian development costs.
Australia's biggest oil and gas firm, which plans to make a
final investment decision on Browse in 2015, scrapped a $45
billion onshore proposal earlier this year and to opt for
cheaper floating LNG plants.
"The next big signal for the marketplace is when the project
enters front end engineering and design which we hope will be in
the middle of next year," Chief Executive Peter Coleman said in
an interview.
"The basis is three floating vessels for Browse. That will
be firmed up as we finalise the basis of our design."
With $190 billion worth of LNG projects underway, Australia
is set to become the world's largest LNG exporter by the end of
the decade, but more than half of the seven LNG plants currently
under construction have suffered large cost blowouts.
"The exponential growth in prices, we've seen that flattened
out. What we haven't seen is a material decrease in prices,"
Coleman said.
A series of floating LNG projects are underway or planned
and by the end of the decade half a dozen or so plants, some
weighing as much as six aircraft carriers and half-a-kilometre
(0.3 miles) long, could be deployed on the world's oceans.
According to analyst estimates, choosing to use floating LNG
technology would mean a cost savings of 20 percent, though
critics say the technology is untested.
Besides high costs, Woodside also faced opposition from the
Western Australian government which had proposed establishing a
gas export hub at James Price Point, with Browse LNG as the
cornerstone project.
Coleman said more than 95 percent of the gas resources are
held by Australia's federal government, which has backed the
move to develop floating LNG.
"The state leases only represent less than 5 percent of the
total resource," he said, adding that Woodside would continue to
work with the state over the next 12 months.
Woodside has already signed on Shell, a joint
venture partner and considered to be the global front-runner in
floating LNG technology, to develop the Browse gas fields. Other
joint venture partners include BP Plc, PetroChina
, Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp.
OVERSEAS DEVELOPMENTS
While Woodside has cast a wider net for overseas development
opportunities, the company will also have a large exploration
programme at home beginning next year, Coleman said.
In Israel, Woodside is waiting for a court hearing on Oct.
20 on a challenge to the cabinet's decision on exports.
Potential plans by Israel's government to limit exports or
route exports of gas through Turkey could make a potential deal
for Woodside to buy a 30 percent stake in the country's
Leviathan gas field less attractive.
A court ruling may take a few weeks, Coleman said. "We're
hopeful the outcome will still stay the same."
The Australian company also plans to take part in the next
bidding round for offshore exploration blocks in Myanmar where
Woodside's expertise lies, Coleman said, in addition to the two
blocks that the company participated through joint ventures.
"We are running seismic tests and hope to drill a well
either next year or 2015," Coleman said.
(Editing by Ed Davies and Rebekah Kebede)