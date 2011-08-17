* H1 underlying profit up 3.6 pct, tops forecasts

* Reaffirms Pluto start-up in March 2012

* Says close to securing enough gas for Pluto expansion

* Expects to retain strong ties with Shell

* Shares rise 1.2 pct, roughly in line with broader market (Adds CEO, investor comments)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Aug 17 Woodside Petroleum , Australia's biggest oil and gas company, has turned cautious on when it may sanction key projects under its new chief, who is counting on its A$14.9 billion flagship Pluto LNG project to ignite growth in 2012.

Chief Executive Peter Coleman, at the helm since May, was bullish on the outlook for oil and gas prices, and played down fears LNG could be in oversupply from 2017, after reporting stronger-than-expected first-half earnings on Wednesday.

"The message from us is we do have a very strong business with very real cashflows and we believe the outlook for commodities over the long term is very robust," he told analysts and reporters.

"As we all know, new supply is required to meet mid- and long-term energy demands, and despite recent fluctuations in global markets, those demands stay very real."

Coleman was cautious about backing timelines outlined by his more aggressive predecessor, Don Voelte, for signing off on an expansion of Pluto and development of the Browse LNG project.

Investors have been looking for a more conservative approach after the company reported a nearly $1 billion blowout in costs on the Pluto project in June to A$14.9 billion and a delay in start-up to March 2012, due to a design fault and bad weather.

"It was definitely a cautious approach. He didn't come out with any guns blazing on anything," said Di Brookman, an analyst at CLSA.

Pluto is key to turning around Woodside's production declines, with the group's output this year slated to fall around 13 percent from 2010.

Woodside has been hunting for sources of gas to justify a second unit at Pluto, from other companies and from its own exploration, and had been targeting a final investment decision by the end of 2011, but does not have enough gas lined up yet.

"We're close, but we're not quite there yet," Coleman said.

He said he was not going to be bound by the end-year deadline for deciding on the Pluto expansion, but the company remained committed to making a final investment decision on its Browse project by mid-2012.

While investors focus on the Pluto and Browse assets off Western Australia and Woodside's stalled Sunrise LNG project in the Timor Sea, Coleman was keen to highlight opportunities beyond LNG, such as in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

"I certainly do see a strong continuing role in our business for oil," he said, pointing to its Laverda and Cimatti finds.

Coleman said he plans to meet with the East Timor government soon to discuss its opposition to plans by Woodside and its partners to develop the Sunrise gas field, with the government pushing for the gas to be processed onshore in East Timor.

He said he wanted to focus on getting dialogue going again on the long-stalled project.

"He definitely seemed to be conciliatory, which is what we were hoping," said CLSA's Brookman. CLSA still rates the project with only a 25 percent chance of going ahead.

Coleman said he hoped to maintain strong joint venture ties with top shareholder Shell (RDSa.L), whatever it did with its stake. Last November, Shell sold a 10 percent stake in Woodside and can sell the remaining 24 percent after Nov. 8.

Woodside topped market forecasts with a rise in first-half profit, buoyed by higher oil prices and a lower tax hit than some analysts had expected.

The company stuck to its trimmed forecast for full-year production of 62-64 million barrels of oil equivalent and reaffirmed it expected its flagship Pluto LNG project to start producing in March 2012.

Underlying profit rose to $842 million for the six months to June from $813 million a year earlier, compared with a broker consensus of $761 million.

Woodside shares rose 1.2 percent to A$37.76, roughly in line with the broader market . ($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars) (Editing by Ed Davies and Vinu Pilakkott)