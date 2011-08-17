* H1 underlying profit up 3.6 pct, tops forecasts
* Reaffirms Pluto start-up in March 2012
* Says close to securing enough gas for Pluto expansion
* Expects to retain strong ties with Shell
* Shares rise 1.2 pct, roughly in line with broader market
(Adds CEO, investor comments)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Aug 17 Woodside Petroleum ,
Australia's biggest oil and gas company, has turned cautious on
when it may sanction key projects under its new chief, who is
counting on its A$14.9 billion flagship Pluto LNG project to
ignite growth in 2012.
Chief Executive Peter Coleman, at the helm since May, was
bullish on the outlook for oil and gas prices, and played down
fears LNG could be in oversupply from 2017, after reporting
stronger-than-expected first-half earnings on Wednesday.
"The message from us is we do have a very strong business
with very real cashflows and we believe the outlook for
commodities over the long term is very robust," he told analysts
and reporters.
"As we all know, new supply is required to meet mid- and
long-term energy demands, and despite recent fluctuations in
global markets, those demands stay very real."
Coleman was cautious about backing timelines outlined by his
more aggressive predecessor, Don Voelte, for signing off on an
expansion of Pluto and development of the Browse LNG project.
Investors have been looking for a more conservative approach
after the company reported a nearly $1 billion blowout in costs
on the Pluto project in June to A$14.9 billion and a delay in
start-up to March 2012, due to a design fault and bad weather.
"It was definitely a cautious approach. He didn't come out
with any guns blazing on anything," said Di Brookman, an analyst
at CLSA.
Pluto is key to turning around Woodside's production
declines, with the group's output this year slated to fall
around 13 percent from 2010.
Woodside has been hunting for sources of gas to justify a
second unit at Pluto, from other companies and from its own
exploration, and had been targeting a final investment decision
by the end of 2011, but does not have enough gas lined up yet.
"We're close, but we're not quite there yet," Coleman said.
He said he was not going to be bound by the end-year
deadline for deciding on the Pluto expansion, but the company
remained committed to making a final investment decision on its
Browse project by mid-2012.
While investors focus on the Pluto and Browse assets off
Western Australia and Woodside's stalled Sunrise LNG project in
the Timor Sea, Coleman was keen to highlight opportunities
beyond LNG, such as in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
"I certainly do see a strong continuing role in our business
for oil," he said, pointing to its Laverda and Cimatti finds.
Coleman said he plans to meet with the East Timor government
soon to discuss its opposition to plans by Woodside and its
partners to develop the Sunrise gas field, with the government
pushing for the gas to be processed onshore in East Timor.
He said he wanted to focus on getting dialogue going again
on the long-stalled project.
"He definitely seemed to be conciliatory, which is what we
were hoping," said CLSA's Brookman. CLSA still rates the project
with only a 25 percent chance of going ahead.
Coleman said he hoped to maintain strong joint venture ties
with top shareholder Shell (RDSa.L), whatever it did with its
stake. Last November, Shell sold a 10 percent stake in Woodside
and can sell the remaining 24 percent after Nov. 8.
Woodside topped market forecasts with a rise in first-half
profit, buoyed by higher oil prices and a lower tax hit than
some analysts had expected.
The company stuck to its trimmed forecast for full-year
production of 62-64 million barrels of oil equivalent and
reaffirmed it expected its flagship Pluto LNG project to start
producing in March 2012.
Underlying profit rose to $842 million for the six months to
June from $813 million a year earlier, compared with a broker
consensus of $761 million.
Woodside shares rose 1.2 percent to A$37.76, roughly in line
with the broader market .
($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars)
(Editing by Ed Davies and Vinu Pilakkott)