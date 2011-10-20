* Q3 output totalled 16.1 MMBOE vs 16.3 MMBOE in Q2
* Woodside has held meetings with East Timor govt on Sunrise
project
* Shares up 1.8 percent in opening trade
Oct 21 Australian oil and gas firm Woodside
Petroleum posted a 1 percent fall in third-quarter
production on Friday from the June quarter due to planned
maintenance, and said it continues to build on dialogue with the
East Timor government on its stalled Sunrise project.
The news helped lift Woodside shares 1.1 percent in opening
trade.
Newspaper reports said Woodside has agreed to revisit the
idea of onshore processing from the Greater Sunrise gas field in
the Timor Sea, which the East Timor government wants to create
jobs, instead of a floating facility.
Woodside has sounded a more conciliatory note on Sunrise
under its new Chief Executive, Peter Coleman, who recently held
meetings with the East Timor government.
"We strongly believe it is not beyond all of us to find a
solution to the current impasse," a Woodside spokesman said in
an email sent to Reuters this week.
Coleman has been cautious on when he may sanction other key
projects.
He is counting on the A$14.9 billion flagship Pluto LNG
project to ignite growth in 2012, but has said he was not going
to be bound by the end-year deadline for deciding on expansion.
The company remained committed to making a final investment
decision on its Browse project by mid-2012.
Shares in Woodside fell 4 percent on Thursday after the
company said it would release early one of two rigs exploring
for gas on the Pluto project.
Woodside said its quarterly output totalled 16.1 millions of
barrels of oil equivalent, compared with 16.3 MMBOE in the
second quarter, and it continued to expect full-year production
at 62-64 MMBOE excluding output from Pluto.
Compared with a year ago, third-quarter production was down
12 percent but sales revenue was 27 percent higher, lifted by
higher commodity prices.
Woodside said sales revenue in the third quarter rose 5
percent from the second quarter, as a result of higher sales
volume and higher prices.
Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies