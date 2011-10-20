* Q3 output totalled 16.1 MMBOE vs 16.3 MMBOE in Q2

* Woodside has held meetings with East Timor govt on Sunrise project

* Shares up 1.8 percent in opening trade (Adds details)

Oct 21 Australian oil and gas firm Woodside Petroleum posted a 1 percent fall in third-quarter production on Friday from the June quarter due to planned maintenance, and said it continues to build on dialogue with the East Timor government on its stalled Sunrise project.

The news helped lift Woodside shares 1.1 percent in opening trade.

Newspaper reports said Woodside has agreed to revisit the idea of onshore processing from the Greater Sunrise gas field in the Timor Sea, which the East Timor government wants to create jobs, instead of a floating facility.

Woodside has sounded a more conciliatory note on Sunrise under its new Chief Executive, Peter Coleman, who recently held meetings with the East Timor government.

"We strongly believe it is not beyond all of us to find a solution to the current impasse," a Woodside spokesman said in an email sent to Reuters this week.

Coleman has been cautious on when he may sanction other key projects.

He is counting on the A$14.9 billion flagship Pluto LNG project to ignite growth in 2012, but has said he was not going to be bound by the end-year deadline for deciding on expansion.

The company remained committed to making a final investment decision on its Browse project by mid-2012.

Shares in Woodside fell 4 percent on Thursday after the company said it would release early one of two rigs exploring for gas on the Pluto project.

Woodside said its quarterly output totalled 16.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent, compared with 16.3 MMBOE in the second quarter, and it continued to expect full-year production at 62-64 MMBOE excluding output from Pluto.

Compared with a year ago, third-quarter production was down 12 percent but sales revenue was 27 percent higher, lifted by higher commodity prices.

Woodside said sales revenue in the third quarter rose 5 percent from the second quarter, as a result of higher sales volume and higher prices. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)