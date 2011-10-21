* East Timor president: "positively impressed" by new
By Kevin Lim and Rebekah Kebede
SINGAPORE/PERTH, Oct 21 Australian oil and gas
firm Woodside Petroleum and East Timor have both
signalled a more conciliatory approach to talks on the stalled
Sunrise LNG project, after a prolonged and sometimes bitter
dispute over the location of the plant.
East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta said on Friday his
compatriots who had met new Woodside CEO Peter Coleman were
"positively impressed by him" and expressed hope that the two
sides will make a breakthrough to develop the large gas project.
"I believe they can agree on a solution though what it is, I
don't know," Ramos-Horta said at a lunch talk organised by
Singapore's Foreign Correspondents Association.
"The mood is positive."
East Timorese officials have told media in recent weeks that
Woodside had agreed to revisit the idea of onshore processing
from the Greater Sunrise gas field in the Timor Sea, which the
East Timor government wants in order to create jobs, instead of
a floating liquefied natural gas facility.
Woodside's new chief, Coleman, who recently held meetings
with the government in Dili, has indicated he is keen to have
more constructive talks, but has stopped short of saying it will
reconsider an onshore option.
Earlier on Friday, Woodside reiterated in its third-quarter
report its intention to hold further talks with the East Timor
government on the project.
"We strongly believe it is not beyond all of us to find a
solution to the current impasse," a Woodside spokesman said in
an e-mail sent to Reuters this week.
Under Woodside's former chief executive, Don Voelte, known
for his assertive style, the company's negotiations with East
Timor had taken on a hostile tone, with each side accusing the
other of intransigence and failing to make a good faith effort
in negotiations.
On one occasion, protesters prevented Voelte and other
representatives of the joint venture from leaving an airport
lounge for two hours, according to one media report.
FRESH APPROACH
Industry analysts said that while Woodside's fresh approach
was much needed, it was still unclear when and how the long
conflict over the location of the LNG plant will be resolved.
"Through the long history of the project, there's been
multiple occasions on which there's been a potential indication
of a solution to the impasse or potential give from both sides,"
said Benjamin Wilson, an analyst for JP Morgan in Sydney. "The
fact of the matter remains, it's still stalled."
Onshore production brings with it a host of engineering
challenges as well as a higher price tag, said Di Brookman, an
analyst with CLSA.
"At the end of the day, it's the cost that's going to be
absolutely significant," Brookman said.
Wilson agreed, saying a floating option was the most
commercially viable.
"Whether they can still justify the project on a returns
basis if they are required to build an onshore processing
facility in Timor remains to be seen."
Timor's president said Norway and other countries advising
Timor estimate the cost of building an underwater pipeline from
the gas field to Timor along with the supporting infrastructure
will cost around $13 billion, more than the estimated $12
billion cost of building a floating platform but way below the
$18 billion estimate touted by Woodside's former management.
A Woodside spokesman said the company has no comment on the
relative costs of the location options.
FLAGSHIP PLUTO PROJECT
Coleman has been cautious on when he may sanction other key
projects.
He is counting on the A$14.9 billion flagship Pluto LNG
project off Western Australia to ignite growth in 2012, but has
said he is not going to be bound by the end-year deadline for
deciding on expansion.
In its latest production report on Friday the company said
it remained committed to making a final investment decision on
its Browse project by mid-2012.
Shares in Woodside were up 0.7 percent by midday on Friday,
recovering from the previous day's fall of 4 percent after the
company said it would release early one of two rigs exploring
for gas on the Pluto project.
Woodside said its quarterly output totalled 16.1 million
barrels of oil equivalent, compared with 16.3 MMBOE in the
second quarter, and it continued to expect full-year production
at 62 MMBOE to 64 MMBOE excluding output from Pluto.
Compared with a year ago, third-quarter production was down
12 percent but sales revenue was 27 percent higher, lifted by
higher commodity prices.
Woodside said sales revenue in the third quarter rose 5
percent from the second quarter, buoyed by higher sales volume
and higher prices.
