SYDNEY, Nov 25 Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Friday narrowed its 2011 production target range to between 63 million and 64 million barrels of oil equivalent from 62 million to 64 million previously but said next year would be higher.

Next year it said it expects higher production of between 73 million and 81 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The forecast is comprised of a range of 56 to 60 MMboe for the underlying business and 17 to 21 MMboe for the company's new Pluto liquefied natural gas project, it said in an update for investors.

Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer also said amount its need to invest capital in new projects would drop to around A$2.3 billion in 2012, 45 percent below 2011's level as completion of the Pluto foundation project nears.

The 2012 production target allows for variations in the time required to ramp up output of LNG from Pluto, with the first cargo targeted for next March, according to the company.

The overall Pluto project is underpinned by 15-year sales agreements with Kansai Electric and Tokyo Gas. Both companies became project participants in January 2008, each acquiring a 5 percent interest in the foundation stage.

The initial phase comprises an offshore platform in 85m of water, connected to five subsea wells on the Pluto gas field.

Gas will be piped in a 180km trunkline to an onshore facility, located between the North West Shelf Project and Dampier Port on the Burrup Peninsula in far western Australia.

Woodside said it remained committed to finding a mutually acceptable solution with the East Timor government on its stalled Sunrise LNG project.

East Timorese officials have told media in recent weeks that Woodside had agreed to revisit the idea of onshore processing from the Greater Sunrise gas field in the Timor Sea, which the East Timor government wants in order to create jobs, instead of a floating liquefied natural gas facility.

Woodside shares were trading 5 percent lower at 2353 GMT against a more modest decline in the S&P/ASX200 index (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)