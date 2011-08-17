MELBOURNE Aug 17 Woodside Petroleum , Australia's biggest oil and gas company, sees a strong continuing role for oil in the company's business, the firm said on Wednesday.

"I certainly do see a strong continuing role in our business for oil," Woodside's new chief executive, Peter Coleman, told reporters.

Oil contributes 36 percent of the group's revenue, a significant chunk for a company largely seen as an LNG player.

Woodside earlier topped market forecasts with a rise in first-half profit, buoyed by higher oil prices. See .

The stock rose 0.2 percent to A$37.40. (Reporting by Sonali Paul)