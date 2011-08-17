MELBOURNE Aug 17 Woodside Petroleum ,
Australia's biggest oil and gas company, sees a strong
continuing role for oil in the company's business, the firm said
on Wednesday.
"I certainly do see a strong continuing role in our business
for oil," Woodside's new chief executive, Peter Coleman, told
reporters.
Oil contributes 36 percent of the group's revenue, a
significant chunk for a company largely seen as an LNG player.
Woodside earlier topped market forecasts with a rise in
first-half profit, buoyed by higher oil prices. See
.
The stock rose 0.2 percent to A$37.40.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)