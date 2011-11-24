Tesla may launch in India this summer - Musk
Feb 8 Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
SYDNEY Nov 25 Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Friday narrowed its 2011 production target Range to between 63 million and 64 million barrels of oil equivalent from 62 million to 64 million previously.
Next year it said it expects higher production of between 73 million and 81 million barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 8 In theory, a European energy market for weather derivatives should thrive in a region with seasonal changes, but bourses Nasdaq and EEX have seen little demand for wind power contracts launched in 2015, industry experts said.
* Anti-dumping duties up to 64.9 pct, for subsidies up to 11.5 pct (Adds more on EU-China relations)