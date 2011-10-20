MELBOURNE Oct 21 Australian oil and gas firm Woodside Petroleum posted a 1 percent fall in third-quarter production on Friday from the June quarter due to planned maintenance, and said it continues to build on dialogue with the East Timor government on its Sunrise project.

Newspaper reports said Woodside has agreed to revisit the idea of onshore processing from the Greater Sunrise gas field, which the East Timor government wants to create jobs, instead of a floating facility.

Woodside said its quarterly output totalled 16.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent, compared with 16.3 MMBOE in the second quarter, and it continued to expect full-year production at 62-64 MMBOE excluding output from Pluto. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)