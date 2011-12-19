PERTH Dec 19 Australia's Woodside Petroleum is still committed to developing the Browse LNG project at James Price Point, on the cost of northwest Australia, its chief executive Peter Coleman said.

"James Price Point is clearly the main game for us," he told a conference call.

Earlier Woodside warned it may need to delay a final investment decision on the huge Browse liquefied natural gas project by nearly a year to the first half of 2013.

The warnings sparked further speculation among industry analysts that Woodside may revisit its plan to develop the project at James Price Point. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)