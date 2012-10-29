Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
PERTH Oct 29 Australia's Woodside Petroleum has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) that would allow the bank to provide financial support for Woodside's future liquefied natural gas (LNG) developments, Woodside said on Monday.
"Woodside and JBIC will hold periodic discussions relating to Woodside's future LNG developments and JBIC will consider providing financial support for those potential developments," Woodside said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.
Under the MOU, JBIC may also facilitate the participation of Japanese companies in Woodside's future LNG developments.
Woodside is currently Australia's largest LNG exporter, with most of its LNG supplies going to Japan, the world's largest LNG importer. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ken Wills)
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.