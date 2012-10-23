* Woodside bid reflects $7.5 billion for Leviathon
TEL AVIV/PERTH, Oct 23 Australia's Woodside
Petroleum has submitted a bid to buy a share of
Leviathan, a huge natural gas find off Israel's Mediterranean
shores, in another move that will expand its reach outside of
Australia.
The partners in Leviathan said in a statement on Monday the
bid from Woodside was part of a strategic process announced last
month to find an international partner for up to 30 percent of
the rights to Leviathan.
Woodside confirmed on Tuesday that it is in the early phase
of a competitive bidding process with the licence holders of the
349-Rachel and 350-Amit Israeli offshore petroleum licences, but
said speculation about price and commercial terms is premature.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Peter
Coleman, CEO and managing director of Woodside, for talks on
Monday, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
"The natural gas is a strategic asset for the future of the
State of Israel's economy," it quoted Netanyahu as saying.
According to the Globes financial newspaper, Woodside's bid
for 30 percent of the rights to Leviathan's licences reflects a
$7.5 billion value for Leviathan, making it one of the finalists
in the licensees' hunt for a strategic partner.
The bid for a stake in the Leviathan gas field is part of
shift in Woodside's growth strategy, led by Chief Executive
Peter Coleman who took the helm last year, to expand its base
outside of Australia.
Last week, Woodside announced that it has agreed to explore
for oil and gas in Myanmar with South Korea's Daewoo
International Corp.
In May, Woodside was one of 15 companies, including majors
such as Total, to bid on nine offshore gas blocks in
Cyprus.
Woodside's shift to a more international portfolio comes as
Australian oil and gas developments struggle to keep costs under
control, with the company's own flagship liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project coming in $940 billion over budget.
The Leviathan field has an estimated 17 trillion cubic feet
of gas, making it the largest deepwater natural gas find of the
past decade.
Texas-based Noble Energy has a 39.66 percent share
in the field. Israel's Delek Group, through
subsidiaries Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration
, has a 45.34 percent stake. Ratio Oil Exploration
holds the remaining 15 percent.
The group has said it is looking to bring in other
stakeholders and raise cash to help develop the project, which
is expected to begin production in 2017.
Globes said the process for finding a partner for Leviathan
is due to end within three weeks. The newspaper had reported
last week that Russia's Gazprom was a leading
contender in the process.
