TEL AVIV Oct 22 Australia's Woodside Petroleum
has submitted a bid to buy a share of Leviathan, a huge
natural gas find off Israel's Mediterranean shores.
The partners in Leviathan said in a statement on Monday the
bid from Woodside was part of a strategic process announced last
month to find an international partner for up to 30 percent of
the rights to Leviathan.
They did not provide further details.
According to the Globes financial newspaper, Woodside's bid
for 30 percent of the rights to Leviathan's licences reflects a
$7.5 billion value for Leviathan, making it one of the finalists
in the licensees' hunt for a strategic partner.
The Leviathan field has an estimated 17 trillion cubic feet
of gas, making it the largest deepwater natural gas find of the
past decade.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Peter
Coleman, CEO and managing director of Woodside, for talks on
Monday, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
"The natural gas is a strategic asset for the future of the
State of Israel's economy," it quoted Netanyahu as saying.
Texas-based Noble Energy has a 39.66 percent share
in the field. Israel's Delek Group, through
subsidiaries Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration
, has a 45.34 percent stake. Ratio Oil Exploration
holds the remaining 15 percent.
The group has said it is looking to bring in other
stakeholders and raise cash to help develop the project, which
is expected to begin production in 2017.
Globes said the process for finding a partner for Leviathan
is due to end within three weeks. The newspaper had reported
last week that Russia's Gazprom was a leading
contender in the process.