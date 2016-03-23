* Browse cost cuts not enough to offset tough market
* Floating LNG still preferred option
* Analysts see other options potentially more viable
* Partner Mitsui books $356 mln impairment
(Adds Mitsui impairment)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, March 23 Woodside Petroleum
and its partners have shelved plans to build the $30 billion
Browse floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project off
Australia in the face of global oversupply, spelling the end of
an era of mega LNG projects.
The shelving of the project follows an 80 percent plunge in
Asian LNG prices over the past two years after a construction
boom that is set to make Australia the world's top LNG exporter.
Browse is one of five projects now stuck on the drawing
board in Australia amid a glut of new supply, including from
Chevron's newly commissioned $54 billion Gorgon project and
exports from the United States.
The move came as no surprise after Woodside Chief Executive
Peter Coleman flagged last month that now was "not the time to
be reckless" in spending capital and that the project had failed
to line up any customers for Browse LNG.
Browse faced tough hurdles as its costs per tonne were
higher than rival projects in places such as Papua New Guinea
and North America and large-scale floating LNG was unproven
technology.
"These factors, combined with the greatly reduced appetite
for large-scale greenfield investments in the current market
conditions, made it quite a herculean task to achieve partner
alignment to sanction Browse," said Saul Kavonic, an analyst
with consultants Wood Mackenzie.
This is the second time Browse has been sent back to the
drawing board. The partners ditched plans in 2013 for an onshore
project, that analysts estimated at $45 billion, at a site
opposed by green groups and some Aboriginal landowners.
The partners then spent $100 million redesigning the project
to floating LNG, slashing costs by 35 percent. Despite the
savings, Coleman said Browse would not have been profitable at
today's oil price around $41 a barrel.
"Unfortunately, with pricing falling away from us, that cost
reduction doesn't get us to a breakeven price that's low enough
for us to feel comfortable making an investment at this point in
time," Coleman told Reuters in an interview.
"It's very disappointing in the scheme of things as this is
a key part of our growth story."
Woodside's shares fell 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
PARTNERS HIT
Not only is it a blow to Woodside, but it's painful for its
Japanese partners, Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp
, which together paid $2 billion for a nearly 15 percent
stake in 2012, and PetroChina, which paid $1.63
billion for an 11 percent stake in 2013.
Mitsui said on Wednesday it would book an impairment charge
of about 40 billion yen ($356 million) on its Browse invesment
as a result of the postponed development. Mitsubishi had no
immediate comment.
The other, larger partners are Royal Dutch Shell
and BP Plc.
Woodside has never said how much the floating LNG project
would cost, but consultants Wood Mackenzie estimated it at $32
billion.
It still wants to develop Browse, and its preferred option
remains floating LNG, with Coleman pointing to the possibility
of using even newer technology than Shell is developing.
Any future developments would be phased rather than pouring
tens of billions of dollars upfront into developing the full 16
trillion cubic feet of gas all at once, he said.
Several analysts said the longer Browse is delayed, the
greater the chance the gas might be used to supply the North
West Shelf project, Australia's oldest LNG plant, around 900
kilometres (560 miles) away, when it needs new supply in the
next decade.
Woodside, operator of the North West Shelf, had considered
that route years ago, but Coleman said pipeline laying
technology would have to improve significantly to make that
option competitive.
($1 = 112.3100 yen)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)