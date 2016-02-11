MELBOURNE Feb 12 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
said on Friday it had discovered gas at its second well
off Myanmar, on the opposite side of the offshore Rakhine Basin
where it hit gas in January, calling the two finds "very
encouraging".
Myanmar is a key focus for Woodside, making up a fifth of
its global exploration acreage as it hunts for sources of growth
amid a slump in the global oil market and delays in its own
development projects.
"These discoveries provide evidence of the high quality of
offshore Myanmar as an exploration focus area," Woodside Chief
Executive Peter Coleman said in a statement.
The Thalin-1A well had intersected a 64 meter column of
gross gas, with 62 meters of net gas pay, with the well having
provded there is a "working petroleum system" and a different
play type from that encountered at the Shwe Yee Htun-1 well.
The AD-7 block, where the Thalin-1A well was drilled is 60
percent owned by South Korea's Daewoo International Corp
, with Woodside, the operator, owning 40 percent.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)