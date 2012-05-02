(Adds CEO comments to reporters, details)

PERTH, May 2 Woodside Petroleum, Australia's largest oil and gas company, plans big increases in exploration spending and is likely to tie up with new partners to drive growth as its major LNG projects in the country's west start coming online.

Woodside began production from its A$14.9 billion ($15.4 billion) Pluto liquefied natural gas project earlier this week and sold an equity stake in its Browse basin project to help get the estimated A$30 billion project up and running.

While focused on getting the LNG projects into production, Woodside also needed " a balanced portfolio of opportunities" to capitalise on strong energy demand in Asia, Chief Executive Peter Coleman told shareholders at the company's annual meeting.

"We will strengthen our exploration programme, with material increases in our exploration budget likely over the next two to three years. Future growth is likely to involve new partnerships for Woodside, supporting our aspiration to be a partner of choice."

Woodside Petroleum said a wide range of investors were interested in buying the $7 billion stake that Royal Dutch Shell holds in the company.

"There are others out there in the marketplace who would like to take a position in Woodside," Coleman told reporters at the company's annual meeting.

Coleman added that there were a "broad range" of investors interested, that that he did not see "any indications at all that Shell is going to sell down in the short term."

Woodside buying the 24 percent stake Shell holds was "not the best option" right now, Coleman said.

Woodside does not have any immediate plans to make further changes to the equity structure of its Browse LNG project, Coleman said.

On Tuesday, Woodside agreed to sell a 14.7 percent stake the Browse LNG project to Japan's Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp for $2 billion.

The Browse project has been the subject of a dispute among its partners - Shell, BP, Chevron, and BHP Billiton - over the best location to process the gas, but Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp. have not expressed a preference on a location for the development, Coleman said.

Another of Woodside's LNG developments, the Sunrise LNG project about 150 km off East Timor, is unlikely to make much progress before elections there in July, Coleman said.

Sunrise LNG has been stalled due to an a disagreement about where to locate the LNG plant. East Timor has insisted on an onshore plant, while Woodside has argued for a floating plant.

Delays and higher-than-expected costs are some of the challenges facing the A$200 billion worth of proposed LNG projects in Australia, Woodside Chairman Michael Chaney told the annual meeting.

"The reality is that there is a need for temporary skilled migration to fill the gap between supply and demand," he said.

Woodside's Pluto plant, which began production earlier this week, was a year behind its original target and A$900 million ($940 million) over budget.

Woodside owns 90 percent of the Pluto development and is the project operator. Japan's Tokyo Gas and Kansai Electric Power each own 5 percent of the project.

Australia plans to add 80 million tonnes per year of LNG production before the end of the decade, which would make it the world's largest LNG exporter. ($1 = 0.9663 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Eric Meijer)