* Net profit down 40 pct
* Woodside sees oil market oversupplied for some time
* Sees spot LNG prices staying in current range for 18
months
* Shares rise as much as 2.7 pct
(Adds CEO comments)
MELBOURNE, Aug 19 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
said it has stepped up marketing for its Browse
floating liquefied natural gas project, but conceded it is
facing a buyers' market against a backdrop of weak oil prices.
Australia's biggest independent oil and gas company reported
a 40 percent slide in first-half profit on Wednesday, hit by the
collapse in oil prices since June last year, but performed
slightly better than expected with the help of cost cuts.
Chief Executive Peter Coleman said spot LNG prices over the
next 18 months were likely to remain at the soft levels seen so
far this year and while oil markets were rebalancing this would
take time to play out.
"Our view is the oil market is going to remain structurally
oversupplied for some time," he told a conference call.
Underlying net profit was $679 million in the six months to
June, down from $1.136 billion a year earlier. Four analysts on
average had expected underlying net profit of $662 million.
Woodside cut its interim dividend to 66 cents a share from
$1.11 a year earlier, sticking to a policy of paying out 80
percent of its underlying net profit.
Its shares jumped as much as 2.7 percent on the results.
Despite some analysts expecting a delay, the company is
still targeting a final investment decision on Browse in the
second half of 2016, having moved into the front end engineering
and design (FEED) phase this year.
Woodside has been able to cut cost estimates by 20 to 30
percent for the subsea and pipeline aspects of the long-delayed
project off Western Australia, which analysts previously
estimated at $45 billion when it was planned with a land-based
plant.
Royal Dutch Shell, whose floating LNG technology is
the template for Browse, recently said it was far from certain
the partners would approve the project.
"We've moved into FEED with a belief that we'll get the
project across the line. But we're also under no delusion that
there's some more work to do," Coleman said.
The partners are now focused on driving down processing
costs so Browse can be profitable even if oil fails to rebound,
and will be marketing the gas aggressively this year.
"It's a buyer's market," Coleman said.
Woodside is relying on its recent $3.6 billion acquisition
of stakes in Apache Corp's Australian assets, including
Wheatstone LNG, to grow. Coleman said further near-term
acquisition opportunities may be limited.
"People aren't going to let go of high quality assets until
they feel like there's not many other choices left to them."
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ed
Davies)