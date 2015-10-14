MELBOURNE Oct 15 Woodside Petroleum,
Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer, reported a
45 percent drop in third-quarter revenue due to weak oil and gas
prices, and narrowed its full-year production forecast.
Woodside also said it has reached a conditional agreement to
sell its stake in the Laminaria-Corallina joint venture, without
revealing the price or buyer it has lined up. It said it would
disclose the impact on its 2015 profit in January.
A media report in June speculated the oil fields in the
Timor Sea might fetch more than $100 million. The fields are
co-owned by Spain's Repsol, following its takeover of
Talisman Energy earlier this year.
Woodside's revenue for the September quarter fell to $1.09
billion from $1.96 billion a year ago, with sales volumes down
1.6 percent.
It tweaked its forecast for full-year production to between
88 million and 93 million barrels of oil equivalent from 86 to
94 mmboe. That is down from record output of 95.5 mmboe last
year.
Woodside has been chasing growth by buying assets as its own
major undeveloped projects face challenges in a world of low oil
prices. Its output growth over the next few years will stem
mainly from its $3.6 billion acquisition of stakes in Australian
and Canadian assets from Apache Corp earlier this year.
Last month Woodside was rebuffed in an A$11.7 billion ($8.5
billion) offer for Oil Search Ltd, which it wanted for
its stake in the Papua New Guinea Liquefied Natural Gas project,
one of the world's lowest-cost, expandable LNG projects.
Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman recently said he did
not want to raise the offer as it would hurt his own
shareholders.
($1 = 1.3701 Australian dollars)
