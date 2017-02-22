* Underlying profit falls 23 pct in 2016
* Plans to expand Pluto LNG in next few years
* Dividend cut to 83 cents, misses market forecasts
* Shares fall 1 pct
(Adds CEO comments)
MELBOURNE, Feb 22 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
said on Wednesday it sees its output rising by about 15
percent over the next three years, and flagged plans to expand
near-term output in Western Australia as it seeks to defy views
that it is short on growth.
Australia's top gas and oil producer has come through the
oil market rout over the past two years in better shape than
rivals, with $2.7 billion in cash and undrawn debt, and sees
itself well positioned as prices rebound.
"We're a fundamentally different company to the one we were
five years ago and the opportunity set in front of us is very
much world class," Chief Executive Peter Coleman told reporters,
pointing to prospects in Australia, Myanmar and Senegal.
Woodside reported a 23 percent drop in annual underlying
profit to $868 million for 2016, in line with analysts'
forecasts, as it was hit by weaker oil and gas prices that
offset cost cuts and a rise in output.
The company cut its full year dividend to 83 cents a share
from $1.09, slightly short of analysts' forecasts of 85 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Woodside's forecast for production to grow by 15 percent
over the next three years, implying output of around 100 million
barrels of oil equivalent by 2020, was ahead of some analysts'
forecasts for growth of around 5 percent.
All of its growth over the past five years has come from its
Pluto liquefied natural gas project which began in 2012.
The increase will come from the Wheatstone liquefied natural
gas project (LNG), where operator Chevron Corp expects
production to start in mid-2017, and oil from Woodside's Greater
Enfield project.
The company is also looking to boost output from Pluto by
just under 1 million tonnes by running its facilities harder,
and is considering a further expansion by adding a small new
production unit of 1 million to 1.5 million tonnes.
"It's something that can be brought to market quickly,"
Coleman said, contrasting the expansion option with the huge LNG
plants that have been built in the region over the past five to
10 years.
Woodside is also planning to build a truck terminal to
supply LNG from Pluto to fuel the local mining industry and
wants to supply LNG for the shipping sector, too, to build
demand for its key product.
Shares in Woodside fell 1.1 percent in a flat broader market
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)