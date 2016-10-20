* Woodside still looking for acquisitions within $1 bln
MELBOURNE, Oct 20 The environment for getting
deals done in oil and gas is better now than it was a year ago
as sellers have lowered their expectations, Woodside Petroleum's
Chief Financial Officer Lawrie Tremaine said on
Thursday.
Woodside, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas
producer, has announced two deals over the past four months
together worth up to $830 million, picking up stakes in a major
oil find off Senegal and undeveloped gas fields off Australia.
It is working on more deals within the $1 billion range,
Tremaine said.
"We're out there working M&A. We think the environment's
probably a little more positive today than it was 12 months
ago," he told Reuters in an interview.
"My view is that price expectations of sellers have come in
a little bit, and so we're starting to see some deals actually
get done, with Senegal and Scarborough being two good examples
of that."
Tremaine declined to comment on whether Woodside would look
at picking up a stake in a Malaysian liquefied natural gas plant
that Royal Dutch Shell is reported to be selling, or
whether it would be interested in teaming up with Karoon Gas
to acquire stakes in the Bauna and Tartaruga Verde oil
fields off Brazil.
However he said boosting the company's oil reserves through
acquisitions remains a priority, especially as Woodside sees
global oil markets going into deficit in the long term.
"We're focused on near term production in that zero to five
year (timeframe). So if something delivers in that range it'll
probably be of interest to us, particularly if it's oil,"
Tremaine said.
Brazil's Petrobras announced this month that it was in talks
with Karoon Gas to sell its 100 percent stake in the Bauna
field, which is already producing, and a 50 percent stake in the
deepwater Tartaruga Verde project.
