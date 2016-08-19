MELBOURNE Aug 19 Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said efforts to improve productivity by partner Chevron Corp at the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project gave him confidence the plant would start by mid-2017 and be within the $29 billion budget.

He said contractor Bechtel was bringing staff over from eastern Australia who had worked on the recent successful start-ups of LNG plants there, which also gave him comfort.

"That gives us some confidence in both schedule and cost," Coleman told analysts on a conference call.

