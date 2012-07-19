SYDNEY, July 19 Australia's No. 1 and 2 oil and gas companies, Woodside Petroleum and Santos, reported increases in second quarter production on Thursday.

Woodside said output jumped 23 percent on a year ago to 20.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) after its flagship A$14.9 billion Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, which began operating in March, beat expectations.

Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the company had increased its full year production guidance to 77 to 83 mmboe, up from the 73 to 81 mmboe it forecast in its March quarterly report.

Sales rose 13 percent to 18.6 mmboe, while revenue rose 14 percent to $1.43 billion.

Santos posted a 9 percent increase in second quarter production to 13 mmboe, compared to the same period a year ago, boosted by the start-up of new projects.

Sales rose 1 percent to 14.9 mmboe, while revenue jumped 18 percent to $739 million.

Santos maintained its full year guidance at 51 to 55 mmboe.

The LNG market has tightened sharply following the Fukushima nuclear disaster which has stoked Japan's demand for gas for power plants, with global LNG demand growth expected to average around 4 percent a year to 2025.

