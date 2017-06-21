* FAR requests arbitration in dispute with Woodside
June 21 Woodside Petroleum on Wednesday
confirmed that fellow Australian energy company FAR Ltd
had requested arbitration in an ownership dispute that has
delayed a promising oil project off Senegal.
The deepwater SNE project is being closely watched as it
would be the first oil development in the West African nation,
in an offshore area that has recently attracted oil giants BP
Plc, Total SA and China's CNOOC Ltd.
Woodside, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas
producer, said in a statement that FAR had "apparently initiated
arbitration proceedings". That came after FAR said on Tuesday
that it had made a request to the International Chamber of
Commerce in Paris to start arbitration.
The project was due to start production as early as 2021,
but has faced delays due to the ongoing ownership dispute
between the two Australian energy companies.
Woodside bought a 35-percent stake in the oil project last
year from U.S. energy major ConocoPhillips and as part
of the deal was due to become the operator later this year.
Woodside said earlier this month that minority stakeholder
FAR Ltd had advised that it would not support
arrangements for Woodside to take over as operator.
FAR contends that it should have had pre-emptive rights over
the ConocoPhillips stake, which was sold for what was considered
a cheap price of $350 million, and had said the Senegalese
government was yet to approve the deal.
However, Woodside said in its statement on Wednesday that
Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the
company's participation in the project.
Woodside shares fell 2.3 percent to A$29.22 ($22.13) in
early trade on Wednesday, while shares of FAR were down 1.3
percent at A$0.074.
($1 = 1.3201 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)