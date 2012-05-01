UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
SYDNEY May 1 Shares in Australia's Woodside Petroleum jumped nearly 4 percent on Tuesday after it agreed to sell a 14.7 percent stake in its Browse LNG project to Japan's Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp for $2 billion.
Woodside's shares touched a high of A$36.30 and last traded up 3.9 percent at A$36.27 after the announcement.
($1 = 0.9606 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Paul Tait)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform