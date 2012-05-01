SYDNEY May 1 Shares in Australia's Woodside Petroleum jumped nearly 4 percent on Tuesday after it agreed to sell a 14.7 percent stake in its Browse LNG project to Japan's Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp for $2 billion.

Woodside's shares touched a high of A$36.30 and last traded up 3.9 percent at A$36.27 after the announcement.

($1 = 0.9606 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Paul Tait)