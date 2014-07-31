MELBOURNE, July 31 Woodside Petroleum Ltd's planned $2.68 billion share buyback from Royal Dutch Shell is on the brink of failing, based on a count of votes mailed in ahead of a shareholder meeting on Friday.

Woodside said on Thursday about 71.3 percent of votes cast so far were in favour, with the rest against. It needs support from 75 percent of votes cast to go ahead with the buyback, which would cut Shell's stake in the company to below 5 percent.

Shell is selling the bulk of its 23.1 percent stake in Woodside. As part of the deal Woodside aims to buy back and cancel half the shares that Shell is selling. Shell has already sold the other half to institutions.

Australia's top petroleum company will be hoping shareholders who attend Friday's meeting will tip the vote in favour of the buyback.

Some Australian fund managers have opposed the move because it gives Shell access to tax credits that they believe all shareholders should have access to on an equal basis.

Woodside has tried to persuade investors they will all benefit from the buyback as it will boost earnings per share and dividends per share for everyone, while removing an overhang that has long weighed on its share price. ($1 = 1.0726 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)