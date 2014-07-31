MELBOURNE, July 31 Woodside Petroleum Ltd's
planned $2.68 billion share buyback from Royal Dutch
Shell is on the brink of failing, based on a count of
votes mailed in ahead of a shareholder meeting on Friday.
Woodside said on Thursday about 71.3 percent of votes cast
so far were in favour, with the rest against. It needs support
from 75 percent of votes cast to go ahead with the buyback,
which would cut Shell's stake in the company to below 5 percent.
Shell is selling the bulk of its 23.1 percent stake in
Woodside. As part of the deal Woodside aims to buy back and
cancel half the shares that Shell is selling. Shell has already
sold the other half to institutions.
Australia's top petroleum company will be hoping
shareholders who attend Friday's meeting will tip the vote in
favour of the buyback.
Some Australian fund managers have opposed the move because
it gives Shell access to tax credits that they believe all
shareholders should have access to on an equal basis.
Woodside has tried to persuade investors they will all
benefit from the buyback as it will boost earnings per share and
dividends per share for everyone, while removing an overhang
that has long weighed on its share price.
($1 = 1.0726 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)