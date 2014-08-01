UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
MELBOURNE Aug 1 Woodside Petroleum Ltd all but conceded on Friday that its plan to buy back $2.68 billion of its shares from Royal Dutch Shell Plc is doomed to fail, as shareholders met to vote on the plan.
Defeat of the buyback would deal a blow to oil giant Shell's asset sale plans and leave Woodside, Australia's largest oil and gas company, the headache of dealing with an overhang weighing on its share price, as well as managing a cash horde.
Woodside Chairman Michael Chaney said the vote was likely to be determind by votes that were mailed in ahead of the meeting, which showed only 71.3 percent support for the buyback.
"The resolution required 75 percent approval of all votes cast in order to proceed and it looks like we shall fall short of that," Chaney told shareholders in a speech released to the Australian stock exchange.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s