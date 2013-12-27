LONDON Dec 25 Royal Dutch Shell's 23.1
percent stake in Australian oil and gas group Woodside Petroleum
is seen as more likely to be split up and/or sold to
institutional shareholders than to go in one piece to a
strategic buyer, bankers said.
The holding, worth about $6.4 billion and left over from
Shell's abortive attempt to acquire Woodside in 2001, has long
been viewed as non-core to Shell.
This year, the Anglo-Dutch company promised to accelerate
asset sales to reflate a narrowing cushion between cash inflow
and investment spending.
Reuters was unable to verify Shell's intentions for the
stake. Shell and Woodside declined to comment on its future.
Bankers say the holding is an obvious selloff candidate for
incoming Chief Executive Ben van Beurden, who takes the job on
Jan. 1 and will offer strategy pointers on Jan. 30 along with
fourth-quarter results.
However, they say, other investor-owned international oil
companies big enough to buy it are also in selloff mode.
Meanwhile, a strategic buyer such as one of China's top oil
companies or the national oil companies (NOCs) of gas-hungry
countries such as India or Thailand might be put off by Shell's
experience with the Australian government when it tried to take
full control of Woodside in 2001.
"Bidder-wise, it's a tricky one," one banker said.
"The deal is big enough to require a review by the
government, and although Woodside is not as important as it was
at the time when Shell's bid was blocked, it is still the
largest independent oil company in Australia, so I don't think
the Chinese NOCs would be welcome."
The banker suggested Middle Eastern or Southeast Asian
sovereign wealth funds might be interested, but said Shell
probably would not find a buyer among them for the entire stake
and would have to sell in small blocks.
The banker predicted Shell would exit via a combination of
strategic sales, market placements and probably a share buyback
by Woodside.
A second banker said the stake as a single block had been
"shopped" to a number of potential strategic buyers without
result, and predicted the shares would be spread in the market
among institutional investors.
LONG HISTORY
Shell's interest in the plentiful offshore gas under
Australia's northwest shelf dates back decades and remains
strong through its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG)
project, which will draw gas from below the seabed and process
it on board the world's largest vessel.
The company built a 34 percent holding in Woodside as part
of that interest. Shell also became, and remains, a partner in
the Woodside-operated Browse LNG project, which is set to use
Prelude FLNG technology.
In 2001, Shell's attempt to increase its Woodside holding to
a majority was blocked by the Australian government on the
grounds that the move might slow gas development in Australia.
The country is set to become the world's biggest LNG
exporter later in the decade, overtaking Qatar, as a number of
major LNG projects come to fruition.
Shell sold a third of its Woodside holding in 2010, reducing
that 34 percent stake to the 23.1 percent it holds now.