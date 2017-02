PERTH May 2 Woodside Petroleum, Australia's largest oil and gas company, said a wide range of investors was interested in buying a $7 billion stake in the company that Royal Dutch Shell is looking to sell.

Woodside buying the 24 percent stake Shell holds was "not the best option" right now, Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman told reporters at the company's annual meeting. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)