PERTH Oct 26 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), the biggest shareholder in Woodside Energy , has given no indication that it is in any hurry to sell its 24 percent stake in Woodside, the Australian company's chief said on Wednesday.

Shell sold down a third of its stake in Woodside last year and promised not to sell any more until after November 8 this year.

Peter Coleman said Woodside has offered to market Shell's stake if and when the company decided to sell shares.

(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)