* Woodside's Pluto LNG set to ship first cargo
* Pluto to push Australia to No. 2 LNG exporter
* Pluto delivered a year late, almost $1 billion over budget
PERTH, April 30 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
on Monday said it has begun liquefied natural gas production
from its A$14.9 billion Pluto project, and will soon be loading
its first export cargo.
Pluto LNG is Australia's third gas export plant and the
first to come online in six years, and will put Australia on
track to become one of the world's largest exporters of the
fuel.
"Pluto cements Woodside's position as a major supplier of
LNG to the Asia-Pacific region and builds on our position as a
global leader in upstream oil and gas," chief executive Peter
Coleman said in a statement.
Despite the relatively rapid development from the gas field
discovery to production, however, Pluto is a year behind its
original target and A$900 million ($940 million) over budget.
The company had set an end-March target date for its first
gas cargo shipment.
Delays and higher-than-expected costs, such as Pluto's, are
some of the challenges facing the A$200 billion worth of
proposed LNG projects in Australia.
Australia plans to add 80 million tonnes per year of LNG
production before the end of the decade, which would make it the
world's largest LNG exporter.
Pluto, which will pipe gas from fields on the northwest
Australian coast to an onshore plant, will produce 4.3 million
tonnes per annum (mtpa).
The project is expected to contribute up to 21 million
barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) to Woodside's 2012 production
and 37 mboe to Woodside's annual production in the long term.
Woodside owns 90 percent of the Pluto development and is the
project operator. Japan's Tokyo Gas and Kansai Electric
Power each own 5 percent of the project.
