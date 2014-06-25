BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts files to withdraw IPO plans
* Had previously filed for IPO of up to $100 million in September 2016
June 25 Homebuilder Woodside Homes Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.
The North Salt Lake City, Utah-based company said Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank were among the underwriters to the offering. (bit.ly/1qwPblx) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.
* Zosano announces pricing of public offering of common stock