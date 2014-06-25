June 25 Homebuilder Woodside Homes Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.

The North Salt Lake City, Utah-based company said Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank were among the underwriters to the offering. (bit.ly/1qwPblx) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)