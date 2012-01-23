* Q1 EPS $0.40 vs est $0.45

* Q1 rev up 12 pct

* Keeps FY EPS view of $2.20-$2.35

* Keeps FY rev view of $1.85-$1.95 bln (Follows alerts)

Jan 23 Aerospace and defence supplier Woodward Inc's quarterly results fell short of analysts' expectations, hurt by higher costs, and backed its "moderate" growth outlook for 2012.

For the first quarter ended Dec. 31, net income was $28.4 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with $22.4 million, or 32 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $407.9 million.

Total costs and expenses rose 10 percent to $367.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 40 cents a share, on revenue of $425.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company closed at $43.20 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)