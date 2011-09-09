JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 South African retailer Woolworths said on Friday it plans to open 16 new outlets in Africa this financial year, bringing total shops on the continent to 60 units.

Woolworths said in a statement it had formed a joint venture in Tanzania and Uganda and was planning to open three more stores in the east African countries by the end of the financial year.

Woolworths, which has a presence in 10 African countries, said it also intends to open stores in Nigeria and Angola.

The retailer said it will focus on joint ventures with local partners in Africa, rather than its previous franchise model. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)