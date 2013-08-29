UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 Woolworths Holdings Ltd : * Says FY headline earnings per share +27.3% * FY headline earnings per share 340.4 cents from 267.3 cents last year * FY sales increased 23.2%, boosted by improved gross margins in South African
and Australian clothing businesses * Declares a gross cash dividend of 148.0 cents * Says economic conditions in South Africa will remain constrained
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources