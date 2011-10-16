* Woolworths considering capital management options

* Newspaper report says eyeing A$500 mln hybrid issue (Adds details)

SYDNEY Oct 17 Woolworths Ltd , Australia's top retailer, said on Monday it was considering a number of alternatives as part of its capital management, including the issue of hybrid security.

The retailer in a statement said its board has not made any decision yet.

Woolworths issued the statement in response to a report in the Australian Financial Review, which said the board was set to approve a A$500 million ($515 million) ASX-listed hybrid capital raising.

The report said the planned issue, the first by a major non-financial institution, was a sign that investors were turning their back on volatility in equity markets.

Earlier this month, Woolworths rejigged an A$800m five-year refinancing to include a three-year tranche after getting feedback from potential lenders battling spiralling funding costs, RLPC reported. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Victoria Thieberger; editing by Michael Smith)