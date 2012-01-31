Goldman to invest $95 mln in ad firm MDC Partners
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
MELBOURNE Jan 31 Australia's Woolworths is not rushing to sell its Dick Smith electronics chain, its chief said on Tuesday, adding it was hard to predict how long the sale process would take.
"We're not in the process of a fire sale here. We're going to do it in a staged and considered manner," Chief Executive Grant O'Brien told analysts on a conference call after announcing the sale of the electronics business.
VIENNA, Feb 15 Grumpy waiter service is as traditional as apple strudel in Vienna, but a cafe in one of the city's most recognisable landmarks has caused disquiet with what seems to be an Austrian first: charging customers for charging their phones.
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source