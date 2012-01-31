MELBOURNE Jan 31 Australia's Woolworths is not rushing to sell its Dick Smith electronics chain, its chief said on Tuesday, adding it was hard to predict how long the sale process would take.

"We're not in the process of a fire sale here. We're going to do it in a staged and considered manner," Chief Executive Grant O'Brien told analysts on a conference call after announcing the sale of the electronics business.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)