MELBOURNE Aug 25 Woolworths Ltd , Australia's largest retailer, expects little food price inflation over the next 12 months, the supermarket owner said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Michael Luscombe made the comments during a webcast with analysts.

Woolworths earlier posted a 5.1 percent rise in year profit, at the bottom end of its guidance, but said subdued trading in 2012 would limit returns in the current year. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)