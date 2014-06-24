June 24 (Reuters) -

* Woolworths holdings ltd jse: whl - proposed acquisition by woolworths of the remaining shares in country road limited

* Woolworths holdings ltd - whl has today announced on australian securities exchange ("asx") its intention to make an offer to all shareholders in country road

* Woolworths holdings ltd - offer is for a cash consideration of a$17.00 per share ( "offer").

* Woolworths - total cash consideration for remaining shares under offer is a$213 million (approximately r2.1 billion)

* Woolworths holdings ltd - intends to fund offer through new debt facilities raised by wia, or another wholly-owned subsidiary of whl, from australian banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: