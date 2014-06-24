UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 24 (Reuters) -
* Woolworths holdings ltd jse: whl - proposed acquisition by woolworths of the remaining shares in country road limited
* Woolworths holdings ltd - whl has today announced on australian securities exchange ("asx") its intention to make an offer to all shareholders in country road
* Woolworths holdings ltd - offer is for a cash consideration of a$17.00 per share ( "offer").
* Woolworths - total cash consideration for remaining shares under offer is a$213 million (approximately r2.1 billion)
* Woolworths holdings ltd - intends to fund offer through new debt facilities raised by wia, or another wholly-owned subsidiary of whl, from australian banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources