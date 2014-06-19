UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 19 (Reuters) -
* Woolworths holdings ltd jse: whl - update on david jones scheme meeting
* Woolworths holdings ltd - david jones, with agreement of whl, applied to federal court of australia today seeking a two week postponement of scheme meeting previously scheduled to take place on 30 june 2014
* Woolworths holdings ltd - postponement does not affect david jones board's unanimous recommendation of whl proposal to david jones shareholders, in absence of a superior proposal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [WHLJ.J ]
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources