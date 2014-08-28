Aug 28 Woolworths Holdings Ltd :

* Fy revenue jumps 14.4 pct

* Fy headline EPS increased by 9.0 pct to 365.2 cents per share

* FY EPS increased 10.5 pct to 367.3 cents

* Following David Jones deal, key initiatives are expected to deliver synergies of at least R1.3 billion (A130 million) per annum by year five

* Final gross cash dividend of 150.5 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: