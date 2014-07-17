SYDNEY, July 17 An Australian court on Thursday
approved the takeover of Australia's David Jones Ltd by
South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd, clearing a
final hurdle for the $2 billion deal.
Shareholders of both companies have already voted in favour
of the A$4.00 per share bid for Australia' No.2 department store
by sales.
But the Australian Securities and Investment Commission had
raised concerns about a separate bid by Woolworths for another
Australian retailer, Country Road Ltd. Billionaire
retailer Solomon Lew was a major shareholder in both David Jones
and Country Road.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)